Gig Harbor (WA) OL Samuel Peacock commits to Oregon State
The offensive line was a big priority for the Oregon State coaching staff and the 2020 recruiting class. In May, the Beavers picked up their first offensive line commitment from Gilbert (AZ) guard Cooper Darling.
Today, the class of 2020 and Darling are joined by Gig Harbor (WA) offensive tackle Samuel Peacock, who announced his commitment via twitter.
Done deal. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/rVgjU8Jbhw— Samuel Peacock (@shamuelp_) July 30, 2019
After attending a camp earlier in the month of June, Peacock received his offer from Oregon State. Ever since then, the interest has been through the roof and during an official visit over this past weekend, Peacock knew that Corvallis was the place for him.
"After the first visit to OSU at their camp, I was very interested," Peacock told BeaversEdge. "I learned more about the school and started to lean towards it. Visiting for a second time and seeing it all again really sealed the deal!"
Offensive line coach Jim Michalczick has been staying consistent in recruiting Peacock since the camp. Upon hearing about his commitment, the reaction from Michalczik, the rest of the coaching staff, and Peacock's family will stick with him forever.
"My family and the coaches were quite ecstatic," said Peacock. "I spoke with my mother and brother before finalizing the decision and we couldn't have been happier. The coaches were all very excited and have a big vision for me."
As excited as his family and the Beavers coaching staff was to hear about his decision, no one felt better about it than himself.
"Being committed feels good, it is definitely a peace of mind," Peacock said about his pledge. "I don't have to worry about the future, and I know I have good people waiting for me when the time comes. I am very excited to be in this position and have the opportunity to play at the FBS level of football!"
With his recruitment closed, Peacock's focus will turn to his final high school season and making sure he is the best player he can be.
"My full focus is on my high school team and getting ready for our season together," Peacock said. "I want to make my final season the best one yet and succeed as a team."
Peacock was mentioned on our Top three remaining offensive line targets, as well as our Big Board of 2020 recruits.