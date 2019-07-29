The offensive line was a big priority for the Oregon State coaching staff and the 2020 recruiting class. In May, the Beavers picked up their first offensive line commitment from Gilbert (AZ) guard Cooper Darling. Today, the class of 2020 and Darling are joined by Gig Harbor (WA) offensive tackle Samuel Peacock, who announced his commitment via twitter. MORE: Free thirty day trial subscription to BeaversEdge.com

After attending a camp earlier in the month of June, Peacock received his offer from Oregon State. Ever since then, the interest has been through the roof and during an official visit over this past weekend, Peacock knew that Corvallis was the place for him. "After the first visit to OSU at their camp, I was very interested," Peacock told BeaversEdge. "I learned more about the school and started to lean towards it. Visiting for a second time and seeing it all again really sealed the deal!" Offensive line coach Jim Michalczick has been staying consistent in recruiting Peacock since the camp. Upon hearing about his commitment, the reaction from Michalczik, the rest of the coaching staff, and Peacock's family will stick with him forever. "My family and the coaches were quite ecstatic," said Peacock. "I spoke with my mother and brother before finalizing the decision and we couldn't have been happier. The coaches were all very excited and have a big vision for me."