Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

Oregon State has been known to dip into Texas to do a good bit of recruiting, particularly at wide receiver. Desoto playmaker Jaedon Wilson has been one of the latest players to see that interest after recently picking up an offer from the Beavs.

Wilson currently holds 12 offers from schools in multiple power five conferences, and is in contact with many more. With the 2020 class finished, Wilson is feeling good and excited to see what the future holds.

“I am feeling good,” Wilson said. “I have been grinding, working hard every day, not giving up and being patient.”