Catching Up With Oregon State Signee Savannah Samuel
With the Oregon State women's basketball team focusing its attention on the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter caught up with 2020 signee Savannah Samuel to get her thoughts on wrapping up high school and heading to Corvallis.
Q: How has it been wrapping up your senior year and getting ready for college?
Savannah Samuel: "It's been pretty good, mostly doing the same things every day. Babysitting, working out, and watching Netflix has mostly been the routine. I recently started watching Grey's Anatomy with Sasha (Goforth) together. She's a lot further than I am though... she's on season 11 and I'm only on five, but I'm gonna beat her."
Q: What's your communication been like with OSU and your fellow class members?
SS: "I talk to Sasha every single day. We probably text all day long. She's so much fun to talk to and I love her. We've been doing quite a lot on the team zoom calls talking about the upcoming season and stuff like that too. I've been talking to Taylor (Jones), Kennedy (Brown), and Taya (Corosdale) a lot. They all remind me of myself and it's been great getting to know people like me."
