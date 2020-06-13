News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-13 12:58:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Catching Up With Oregon State Signee Savannah Samuel

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State women's basketball team focusing its attention on the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter caught up with 2020 signee Savannah Samuel to get her thoughts on wrapping up high school and heading to Corvallis.

RELATED: Get to know future OL Cooper Darling | Get to know future DL Sione Lolohea

Q: How has it been wrapping up your senior year and getting ready for college? 

Savannah Samuel: "It's been pretty good, mostly doing the same things every day. Babysitting, working out, and watching Netflix has mostly been the routine. I recently started watching Grey's Anatomy with Sasha (Goforth) together. She's a lot further than I am though... she's on season 11 and I'm only on five, but I'm gonna beat her."

Q: What's your communication been like with OSU and your fellow class members?

SS: "I talk to Sasha every single day. We probably text all day long. She's so much fun to talk to and I love her. We've been doing quite a lot on the team zoom calls talking about the upcoming season and stuff like that too. I've been talking to Taylor (Jones), Kennedy (Brown), and Taya (Corosdale) a lot. They all remind me of myself and it's been great getting to know people like me."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}