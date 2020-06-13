SS: "I talk to Sasha every single day. We probably text all day long. She's so much fun to talk to and I love her. We've been doing quite a lot on the team zoom calls talking about the upcoming season and stuff like that too. I've been talking to Taylor (Jones), Kennedy (Brown), and Taya (Corosdale) a lot. They all remind me of myself and it's been great getting to know people like me."