Has your size changed since signing?

Yes, i gained some from 225lbs to 240lbs.

What have you done to continue working out in the midst of COVID?

I’ve been working on trying to get fit by running, jogging, lifting and sometimes i go hiking.

What is the latest on when your class will get to campus?

I was told the 21st of June but with this pandemic, i’m just waiting for a phone call from Coach Legi.

What is a skill you have been targeting for the summer?

I'm just going to keep working on my technique.

How would you describe your playing style?

Keyword: RUSH! I like to rush to the end of the edge.

What game do you have circled on your calendar?

Oregon Ducks because I have a friend from Hawaii who just committed to this college and I want to experience how does it feel to play against your old teammates.

Which athlete did you look up to growing up?

Nick Bosa because I like the technique he uses, the way he plays and how he rushes through the end.

Favorite food?

Tongan food

Favorite movie?

Lion King

Favorite TV show?

Neighborhood

Favorite hype song?

Any one of my cultural songs

Describe yourself in three words.

Humble, hardworking, dedicated

If you could have any superpower, what would you choose?

I want to be fast like the flash

If you won 10M from the lottery, what would you spend your money on?

I would use that for my family to bring them here with me.

What is a good piece of advice you would share to an upcoming a recruit?

Compete every time, keep working hard and put God first.

What about Oregon State was “it” for you?

I saw an opportunity and couldn't miss my chance.

What are your goals for your freshman year?

It’s a real world for me so I can’t wait to play with the Beavers even though it’s going to be hard and a lot different but it is what it is.