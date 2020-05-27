BeaversEdge - NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through July 31st

After extending the dead period through June just two weeks ago, news broke today that the extension will now continue through the end of July.

The NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period for all sports through July 31st, per release.

During a normal year, the recruiting calendar calls for a dead period between June 22nd and July 24th, so this extension does not change much. What has made the largest impact, however, is the months lost prior to July that is usually an incredibly busy time for visits and decision making.

Regardless, the recruiting wheels have and will continue to turn, but the process will continue to become more and more difficult for the recruits within the class of 2021.

Stay tuned at BeaversEdge for all the updates regarding Oregon State recruiting and more.