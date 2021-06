FREE TRIAL: BeaversEdge Premium Access Until Aug. 10, 2021 with code VISITS2021

The Oregon State football program is geared up for a jam-packed June that features three weekends of official visits. Below, the BeaversEdge.com staff gives their take on whether or not the Beavers will land more than three commitments within the month.

MORE: Oregon State June Visit Hub | Spring Analysis: Quarterback