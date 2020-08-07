BeaversEdge - BREAKING: Tampa, Florida DB Jaylen Martin Is Headed To Corvallis

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

It isn't often that Oregon State dips into the Southeast to recruit, but the Beavers, as well as many others, ignored the distance in pursuit of Tampa (FL) defensive back Jaylen Martin.

Martin holds some great out of state offers from Kansas, Iowa State, Washington State, Temple, and more - and he also has offers from in-state schools UCF and USF. On Friday morning, however, the Beavers proved they could recruit any region by stealing Martin out of the Sunshine state. His commitment was announced on twitter.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play this sport and receive these blessings. Also, I'd like to thank my coaches and people who helped me along the way throughout this process. I want to thank family and friends for supporting me. With that being said, I will be committing to Oregon State University!!! #GoBeavs #BuildTheDam #BTD21"

