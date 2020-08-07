BeaversEdge - BREAKING: Tampa, Florida DB Jaylen Martin Is Headed To Corvallis

BREAKING: Tampa, Florida DB Jaylen Martin Is Headed To Corvallis
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
It isn't often that Oregon State dips into the Southeast to recruit, but the Beavers, as well as many others, ignored the distance in pursuit of Tampa (FL) defensive back Jaylen Martin.
Martin holds some great out of state offers from Kansas, Iowa State, Washington State, Temple, and more - and he also has offers from in-state schools UCF and USF. On Friday morning, however, the Beavers proved they could recruit any region by stealing Martin out of the Sunshine state. His commitment was announced on twitter.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play this sport and receive these blessings. Also, I'd like to thank my coaches and people who helped me along the way throughout this process. I want to thank family and friends for supporting me. With that being said, I will be committing to Oregon State University!!! #GoBeavs #BuildTheDam #BTD21"
RELATED: What Is Oregon State Getting In Jaylen Martin? | OSAA Announces Revised Schedule For High School Athletics | Top 25 for 2020: No. 12 Jaydon Grant
Been waiting on this moment since a kid🙏🏾 #COMMITTED #GOBEAVES #BTD21 @CoachAdamsOSU @dyray22 @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/PdTcEUZ0Lb— Jaylen Martin™ (@jay2mighty) August 7, 2020
Martin has held his offer from the Beavers for right at two months, so the staff has put in a lot of work in a short amount of time to make this commitment happen. As a matter of fact, Martin had already released a top 5 of USF, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, and Bowling Green by the time the Beavs entered the picture.
In a previous interview with BeaversEdge, Martin stated that he was very open to checking out Oregon State though and wasn't putting much stock into the proximity to his hometown. Above those factors, Martin has been focused on finding a school where he can grow both on and off the field.
“I know I want to go to a school where I can get a good education and a school where I can play at. I want to compete and be apart of a good and positive environment,” said Martin.
Throughout his junior season, Martin recorded 34 total tackles, 5 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery (MaxPreps). At 6-foot-1, his length helps him make a lot of plays while the ball is in the air.
Martin is the 8th commit in the class, not including OL Sione Veikoso and LB Semisi Saluni (originally class of 2018).
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.