BeaversEdge - OSAA Announces Revised Schedule For High School Athletics

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) announced a new plan on Wednesday for the structure and plan of high school sports amidst COVID-19. According to the announcement, all winter, fall, and spring contests will not begin until January, meaning there will be no high school football in 2020.

With the new rule in place, the basketball season will be from January 11th to March 7th, followed by football from March 15th through May 9th.

Oregon State currently has three football commitments from Oregonians in Jefferson running back Damir Collins, Hood River offensive lineman Henry Buckles, and Hidden Valley quarterback Sam Vidlak. BeaversEdge knows at this time that Vidlak will 100% be playing his senior season, and the status of Buckles and Collins are currently unknown but will he reported as soon as that knowledge is gained.

Those are not the only ones that will be without fall football, however, as the California Interscholastic Federation has already announced their plans to delay their season until 2021 in July. The Beavers have two commitments from California at this point in linebacker Easton Mascarenas and tight end JT Byrne.

Click here for more information on the OSAA decision, and be sure to stay tuned in on BeaversEdge for player reactions.