BeaversEdge - BREAKING: Oregon State Stays Hot, Adds Heleni Bloomfield Via Transfer

Three days, three new transfer portal additions for Oregon State.

Shortly after adding running back Deshaun Fenwick and defensive back Elijah Jones via the transfer portal, head coach Jonathan Smith and Co. landed another as former Utah State offensive lineman Heneli Bloomfield announced his intention to transfer.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman represents a big get for the Beavers in the sense that Smith has been saying since the very first day of the offseason that getting another guy up front was a big priority. He mentioned again today in his press conference that an o-lineman was a big focus of the recruiting efforts...

After seeing action in three games and redshirting in 2018, Bloomfield played in all 13 games for Utah State in 2019 and started in four of them. He finished the season playing a total of 424 snaps for the Aggies.

Per PFF, Bloomfield's strength lies in his pass blocking as he recorded overall grades of 81.7 and 84.8 in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

He'll fit right in with offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and given that he'll enter the mix with playing experience and that he'll come to Corvallis as a sophomore, he fits the Beavers' blueprint of having multi-year guys via the transfer portal.

There's no question that the Beavers are extremely excited with this addition as adding an offensive-lineman was a top priority, and in Bloomfield, they landed a player who has the potential to have a really high ceiling.

Bloomfield will join an offensive line room that includes Keli'i Montibon, Nathan Eldridge, Korbin Sorenson, Nous Keobounnam, Brandon Kipper, Onesimus Lutu-Clarke, Brock Wellsfry, Jake Levengood, Rob Vanderlaan, Marco Brewer, Joshua Gray, Thomas Sio, Jacob Ferenczi, Cooper Darling, Taliese Fuaga, Tyler Morano, and incoming freshman Henry Buckles.

Full Utah State Bio