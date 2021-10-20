WATCH: Oregon State MBB Media Day Interviews Part 1

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle, centers Chol Marial & Roman Silva, small forward Glenn Taylor, & forward Rodridge Andela as the quintet kicks off the 2021-22 season with media day!

Note - Check back tomorrow for interviews with Jarod Lucas, Warith Alatishe, Xzavier Malone-Key, Gianni Hunt, Tre' Williams, and Dexter Akanno...