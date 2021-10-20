 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State MBB Media Day Interviews Part 1
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-20 16:59:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

WATCH: Oregon State MBB Media Day Interviews Part 1

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle, centers Chol Marial & Roman Silva, small forward Glenn Taylor, & forward Rodridge Andela as the quintet kicks off the 2021-22 season with media day!

MORE:

Note - Check back tomorrow for interviews with Jarod Lucas, Warith Alatishe, Xzavier Malone-Key, Gianni Hunt, Tre' Williams, and Dexter Akanno...

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}