Oregon State's 2020 defensive lineup just got a lot stronger...

Junior outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed announced via Twitter on Monday afternoon that he'll be returning to Corvallis for his senior season.

"These last three years have been such a humbling experience. I've been blessed to play big-time football, but I still have a lot left to accomplish. There is an opportunity to achieve so much more and create unforgettable memories with my teammates."

"After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to return to Oregon State for my senior season to capitalize on all opportunities, earn respect, grow as a player, and leave OSU better than I found it."

Rashed, who played the final two games of the season with a broken wrist, led the NCAA in tackles for loss (22.5) and was second to Ohio State's Chase Young in sacks (14). He led the Pac-12 in TFL's and sacks and finished third on the team in total tackles (62). Additionally, he recorded two passes-defended, forced two fumbles, and recovered one.

With Rashed set to return, the Beavers are loaded at outside linebacker next season. Not only do the Beavers have one of the nation's elite pass-rushers in Rashed, but they'll also have the benefit of getting Andrzej Hughes-Murray and Addison Gumbs back from season-ending injuries in 2019. Combine those three with John McCartan, Matthew Tago, Riley Sharp and Issac Garcia and you have the makings of a very deep and versatile group.