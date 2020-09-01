BeaversEdge - BJ Baylor Named To Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt junior running back B.J. Baylor has been named to the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, it was announced Tuesday by SPORTyler.

The award is given annually to the nation’s top offensive player with ties to the state of Texas. Student-athletes must have been born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or plays at a Texas-bast junior college or four-year Division I Texas college.

The Wharton, Texas native has played in 21 games over two seasons for the Beavers. He’s run for 257 yards – averaging 4.8 yards per carry – with four touchdowns.

Baylor came to Oregon State from Wharton High School (TX) where he was a two-time all-league honoree and a four-year starter. He ran for 1,997 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior in 2016.

With OSU losing Artavis Pierce to graduation this past offseason, Baylor is in line to have his role significantly increase whenever the 2020 season is played. Being a redshirt-junior, he's paid his dues the past several seasons and has put himself in a position to be one of the top reserve backs.

Head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, and running backs coach Michael Pitre have lauded Baylor's physical running style for several seasons now and with increased opportunity on the horizon, we'll get to see how he fares with a larger workload.