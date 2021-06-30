BeaversEdge Top 25 for 2021: No. 24 Rejzohn Wright

Rejzohn Wright

Bio No. 1 6-foot-2, 182-pounds Defensive Back Junior East Palo Alto, Calif. James Logan HS 2020 stats: 6 GP, 3 tackles

2020 Recap

His first year in the program, the 2020 campaign was largely a learning experience for Wright at the Power Five level as he appeared in six games and recorded six tackles while serving as one of the defensive back reserves. With veterans Isaiah Dunn and older brother Nahson Wright largely locking down the two cornerback spots and Alex Austin starting a few games as well, Rejzohn found himself slightly on the periphery as far as an extended run this past season. His best game of the season came in the penultimate contest of the year against Stanford, recording two tackles. The East Palo Alto (CA) native showcased flashes of being able to bring some really good things to the table, but it was too small of a sample size as we haven't been able to see him get an extended run. However, he came to Corvallis with terrific credentials and it's just a matter of time before he puts it all together and is a force on the field. Unfortunately, he suffered several dislocated fingers before the final game of the season against Arizona State in practice, and if he hadn't, he likely would have earned the first start of his OSU career.

2021 Outlook

Heading into the 2021 campaign, expectations for Wright are reasonably high as there's a good chance he's able to lock down one of the starting spots in the back end. While Jaydon Grant & Alton Julian have the inside track toward the starting safety positions, there's a very good chance we could see Wright slot in at one of the corner spots and thrive. After spending last season learning the ropes and studying his brother, Wright is definetly ready to create his own legacy in Corvallis, and to do that, he'll need to bring strong play to the field. If he's able to build off of what he learned last season, combined with building off the strong spring session he had, I wouldn't be surprised in the slightest to see Wright have a very strong fall camp. All in all, I'm expecting Wright to be in a position for a big-time 2021 season as he'll get the opportunity to show what he can do in his own right and I think that's going to drive him to work extremely hard at his craft in advance of the year. Oregon State's secondary room has taken leaps and bounds from where they were a couple of seasons ago under the recruiting and tutelage of Blue Adams, and I expect Wright to be a big factor in why the back end creates more turnovers and is more consistent as whole this season.

