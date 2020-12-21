PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

We're back with another BeaversEdge Mailbag!

Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus heard your questions posed on THE DAM BOARD and we've got answers! This week's mailbag features questions about the scholarship count, how many players will be pursued from the transfer portal, Reser Stadium, and much more.

