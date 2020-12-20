BeaversEdge - The 3-2-1: Beavers Close 2020 With Loss To Arizona State

With the Oregon State football team (2-5) closing out the 2020 season with a 46-33 loss to Arizona State (2-2) at Reser Stadium, BeaversEdge.com gives another edition of the 3-2-1...

1. Oregon State Fought Till The Bitter End

-> Heading into the final game of the season, with almost nothing to play for outside of pride, you've got to admire Oregon State's spirit in not giving up against Arizona State. Even when the Beavers were down multiple scores and the game looked over at several different points, they didn't quit and that truly shows the spirit and resilience of this squad.

Rebuilds aren't a linear process, and while a 2-5 record may seem like a subpar season at best, it doesn't truly show how close the Beavers were this year. Whether it was losing by one score to Washington, Stanford, & Utah, or being in the games against Washington State & Arizona State at various points, the Beavers were in every single game this season, and that's a far cry from where they were not long ago.

The losses to end the year were frustrating, but there are a lot of positives to take away from the season, most notably the fact that the Beaver team that used to fold when things got tough is no longer a thing. Growth takes time, and there's ample reason to think things could be much different next season.



2. Defense Struggles Without Avery Roberts, Nahshon Wright

-> To put it kindly, Oregon State's defense took a big step back against Arizona State. After defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar said the defense arguably played its best game of the season against Stanford, the Beavers allowed 514 yards and 46 points to Arizona State.

Not exactly a recipe for success...

Perhaps a reason for the subpar play was the absence of two key starters on defense, linebacker Avery Roberts (the Pac-12's leading tackler), and cornerback Nahshon Wright. Both play a key role in Oregon State's defensive scheme, but perhaps no one is more valuable to the defenses' success than Roberts. He's the glue that holds the middle of the defense together and based on ASU's 375 yards on the ground, it was resoundingly clear that his presence was missed.

The Beavers still need more on defense, and they'll have to take a massive step forward in that department to be successful next season...

3. Ben Gulbranson Showed He’ll Factor Into The QB Competition

-> One of the more interesting developments late in the contest was the insertion of backup quarterback Ben Gulbranson. The true-freshman quarterback shined in his limited showing as he completed 6-of-9 passes for 64 yards and one touchdown. Given that Tristan Gebbia won't likely be ready for the start of spring, and that Chance Nolan didn't lead the Beavers to wins in his final three starts, there's no question that the quarterback competition will be wide open heading into the spring.

Add in incoming freshman Sam Vidlak who's going to be here for the spring and all of a sudden we've got an intriguing quarterback battle that's as deep as it is talented. There's a lot of different skill sets within the group and Gulbranson showed that he's going to factor in heavily as well. Don't be surprised if the QB battle goes all the way into the late stages of fall camp as the coaching staff will have a lot to decipher.