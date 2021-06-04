Game Day: Oregon State vs Dallas Baptist
With the Oregon State baseball team set to face Dallas Baptist in its opening contest of the Fort Worth Regional, BeaversEdge.com sets the stage for the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State (34-22) vs Dallas Baptist (37-15)
Lupton Stadium - Fort Worth, Texas
TV - ESPN3
Radio - Beaver Sports Network CLICK HERE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Friday, June 4th - 11 a.m.
Oregon State Starting Pitcher - RHP Kevin Abel (3-4, 3.42)
Dallas Baptist Starting Pitcher - RHP Dominic Hamel (12-2, 3.71)
Scouting Dallas Baptist
Opposing Hitters to watch
#3 Glenn Jackson - Sr. INF -.364 avg, 75 H, 16 2B, 19 HR, 49 RBI
#29 Jace Grady - Fr. OF - .362 avg, 59 H, 17 2B, 4 HR, 39 RBI
#14 River Town - So. OF - .337 avg, 69 H, 13 2B, 9 HR, 47 RBI
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Oregon State is set to meet Dallas Baptist for the fifth time in school history, and the first since 2015 when the Patriots won an elimination game, 7-1.
- The Beavers won 2-of-3 in a series in Corvallis in 2005.
- Oregon State has played in just four neutral-site games this season, all in Surprise, Ariz., and is 3-1.
- OSU opened the season with a 3-2 loss to Kansas State but went on to defeat New Mexico (14-1), Gonzaga (20-4), and New Mexico, again (5-2).
- The Beavers hit .376 with 10 doubles, four triples, and six home runs in the four games. • OSU’s pitchers struck out 35 in 36 innings and posted a 2.25 ERA in the four games.
- The Beavers’ appearance at the Fort Worth Regional marks Oregon State’s 20th all-time postseason berth. It is the first under Mitch Canham, who is in his first full season leading the program.
- The NCAA Regional will mark the Beavers’ 14th postseason appearance since 2005.
- Troy Claunch extended his hit streak to 17 games in the Beavers’ regular-season finale. It’s the longest streak by a Beaver since Cadyn Grenier hit safely in 27 straight games in 2018.
- Claunch is 28-for-69 (.406) during the streak. He has five doubles, three home runs, and 12 runs batted in during it.
- Oregon State last played at TCU in the 2009 Fort Worth Regional, going 2-0 versus Texas A&M but 0-2 versus the host Horned Frogs.
- Wade Meckler has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games. That’s one shy of the team’s longest of the year, at 20, held by Garret Forrester.
- OSU has two Texas natives; Kyle Froemke from Round Rock and Bryant Salgado, who hails from Houston.
Oregon State is 17-8 in day games and is 24-9 when scoring first.
Fort Worth Regional Bracket
----
