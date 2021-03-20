BeaversEdge - Beavers To Face Cowboys In Round Of 32

With the Oregon State men's basketball team (18-12) set to take on Oklahoma State (21-18) in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup between the Beavers and Cowboys.

No. 12 Oregon State (18-12) vs No. 4 Oklahoma State (21-8)

- Oregon State won its first NCAA Tournament game since beating Idaho, 60-42, on March 18, 1982, in the West Regional Semifinals in Provo, Utah ...

- The Beavers are shooting 44.8% (39-for-87) from beyond the arc and limiting its opponent to 24.4%(22-for-90) from deep during the current four-game winning streak ...

- Six different players (Jarod Lucas, Gianni Hunt, Ethan Thompson (twice), Warith Alatishe, Maurice Calloo, Roman Silva) have led Oregon State in scoring over the last seven games...

- Ethan Thompson posted his fifth career double-double, and first this season, with 13 points and 10 rebounds against Tennessee ...

- Zach Reichle is shooting 50.0% (12-for-24) from beyond the arc over the last six games.

- Warith Alatishe leads the Pac-12 with 13 double-figure rebounding games.

- Jarod Lucas leads the Pac-12 and is 14thin the nation in free throw percentage at 88.9% (96-for-107).

- Roman Silva scored a career-high 16 points, going 8-for-8 from the field, and added a career-best three blocked shots against Tennessee.

- The No. 12 seed is 12-26 all-time against the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

- The Oregon State-Oklahoma State winner will play the winner of No. 1-seed Illinois and No. 8-seed Loyola Chicago.

- In the 18 wins, Oregon State is averaging 74.9 points, while shooting 47.1%from the field, 39.7% from beyond the arc, and 76.8% from the free-throw line with a rebounding margin of +4.0 and assist average of 15.9.

- In the 12 losses, Oregon State is averaging 64.2 points, while shooting 38.9%from the field, 30.8% from beyond the arc, and 72.8% from the free-throw line with a rebounding margin of -4.7 and assist average of 13.3.