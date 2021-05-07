BeaversEdge - Beavers Take Game 1 vs USC 5-4

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State scored the game’s final five runs to take the first of three games over USC, 5-4, Friday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Troy Claunch doubled home two in the sixth and Ryan Ober tripled home the game-tying run in the eighth for Oregon State’s only two hits of the day. Garret Forrester drove home the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth to cap the comeback.

Jake Mulholland saved his 12th game of the season with a perfect ninth inning while Chase Watkins, who threw just one pitch in the eighth inning, earned his second win of the year, improving to 2-2 in 2021.

USC (19-20 overall, 7-12 Pac-12 Conference) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings thanks to a solo run in the first, two in the second and one more in the third. All four runs were charged to OSU starter Kevin Abel, who worked six innings, allowing six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

USC starter Isaac Esqueda kept the Beavers hitless until Claunch’s two-run double in the sixth. Joe Casey, two batters prior, reached base on an error by Esqueda, which plated the Beavers’ (30-14, 12-7) first run of the game. Forrester then walked to load the bases, leading to Claunch’s two-run double.

The eighth inning runs were charged to USC reliever Quentin Longrie, who is 0-1 this year after allowing one hit and two runs in 2 1/3 innings. All five of USC’s runs allowed were unearned as the Trojans committed four errors. It’s the second consecutive game OSU’s opponent has committed four errors, following the Beavers’ 5-3 win at UCLA Sunday.

Next Up

Oregon State and USC continue their three-game series Saturday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Notables

- Forrester has now reached base safely in 20 consecutive games.

- Claunch’s sixth-inning double extended his hit streak to a season-long five games.

- OSU improved to 4-11 when trailing after the seventh inning.

- USC out-hit OSU, 8-2. The Beavers are now 2-6 when that happens this season.

- The Beavers are 8-2 in Pac-12 games at Goss Stadium.

- Overall, Oregon State is 15-6 at home with five regular season games remaining at Goss Stadium.

OSU Athletics