The NCAA may have suspended recruiting until April 15th in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak that has swept the nation, but that doesn't mean that recruiting stops.

On Thursday night, Jonathan Smith and Co. received welcomed news as 2021 Fresno (CA) three-star WR Xavier Worthy announced that Oregon State and five other schools made his final six. Michigan, Utah, Oregon, Fresno State, and Nebraska round out the list for the talented speedster from Central HS.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and receivers coach Kefense Hynson place a high-value on receivers having elite speed and quickness, and Worthy's skillset and frame would fit the Beavers' offense like a glove.

The Beavers already boast one commitment in Henry Buckles since the shutdown, indicating that the team and coaching staff is still hard at work securing the future of the program. Coaches are still allowed to have contact with players via social media, texts, phone calls, and facetime, and that's what the future of recruiting looks like until things return to normal.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage of Worthy's recruitment...