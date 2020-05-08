PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team continues to remain steadfast on the recruiting trail in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic as Jonathan Smith and Co. have been diligent in staying on their targets.

One of those targets is 2021 DB Chase Lowery (Frisco, TX) and he recently included Oregon State in his Top 11 schools on Thursday afternoon. Along with the Beavers, Lowery has included Iowa State, Memphis, Purdue, Washington State, Houston, Kansas, Hawaii, Texas Tech, Kansas State, and Arizona.

Despite Lowery narrowing this group of schools into his Top 11, his recruitment remains open as he's keeping plenty of options as his recruitment begins to wind down.

