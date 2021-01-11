BeaversEdge - Beavers in the NFL: Wild Card Recap

Quarterback

Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad -> Moore and the Chiefs were idle this past weekend as a result of securing a first-round bye. He remains the KC's practice squad quarterback...

Running Back

Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String -> Nall ran the ball once and played 22 snaps in Chicago's 21-9 loss to New Orleans on Sunday. Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String -> Pierce recorded two plays in Chicago's 21-9 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

Wide Receiver

Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Injured Reserve -> Hodgins won't play for Buffalo this postseason as he's still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent several weeks ago.

Yesssssir! HUGE win‼️‼️‼️ — Isaiah Hodgins (@IsaiahHodgins) January 9, 2021

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String -> Togiai was not active in the Colts' 27-24 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String -> Remmers and Kansas City had a first-round bye. He and the Chiefs will host No. 6 seed Cleveland Sunday at 12:05 p.m. on CBS.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> Nelson started at cornerback and made six tackles in Pittsburgh's 48-37 loss to Cleveland on Sunday. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> Poyer totaled nine tackles with one tackle for loss in Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis on Saturday. He and the Bills will host fifth-seeded Baltimore Saturday at 5:15 p.m. on NBC.

BEEN A WHILE BILLS MAFIA! .......... check this out tho! 🔵🔴🔵🔴 🗣🗣🗣BIG DUBS!!!!!!!! Let’s keep rollin! — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) January 9, 2021

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String -> Hekker punted seven times for 317 yards in Los Angeles' 30-20 win over Seattle. He averaged 45.3 yards per punt and had a long of 49 on the day. He and the Rams will visit the NFC's top seed, Green Bay, Saturday at 1:35 p.m. PT on FOX.