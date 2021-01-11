BeaversEdge - Beavers in the NFL: Wild Card Recap

Beavers in the NFL: Wild Card Recap
With the Wild Card Weekend now in the rearview, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
Quarterback
Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad
-> Moore and the Chiefs were idle this past weekend as a result of securing a first-round bye. He remains the KC's practice squad quarterback...
Running Back
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String
-> Nall ran the ball once and played 22 snaps in Chicago's 21-9 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.
Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String
-> Pierce recorded two plays in Chicago's 21-9 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.
Wide Receiver
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Injured Reserve
-> Hodgins won't play for Buffalo this postseason as he's still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent several weeks ago.
Yesssssir! HUGE win‼️‼️‼️— Isaiah Hodgins (@IsaiahHodgins) January 9, 2021
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String
-> Togiai was not active in the Colts' 27-24 loss to Buffalo on Saturday.
Offensive Line
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - Second String
-> Remmers and Kansas City had a first-round bye. He and the Chiefs will host No. 6 seed Cleveland Sunday at 12:05 p.m. on CBS.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> Nelson started at cornerback and made six tackles in Pittsburgh's 48-37 loss to Cleveland on Sunday.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> Poyer totaled nine tackles with one tackle for loss in Buffalo's 27-24 win over Indianapolis on Saturday. He and the Bills will host fifth-seeded Baltimore Saturday at 5:15 p.m. on NBC.
BEEN A WHILE BILLS MAFIA! .......... check this out tho! 🔵🔴🔵🔴 🗣🗣🗣BIG DUBS!!!!!!!! Let’s keep rollin!— Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) January 9, 2021
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> Hekker punted seven times for 317 yards in Los Angeles' 30-20 win over Seattle. He averaged 45.3 yards per punt and had a long of 49 on the day. He and the Rams will visit the NFC's top seed, Green Bay, Saturday at 1:35 p.m. PT on FOX.
🗣 Let Johnny Hekker cook— PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2021
