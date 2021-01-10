PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Last week, Coach Wayne Tinkle and Oregon State sent an offer to 2022 shooting guard Alpha Chibambe.

According to Verbal Commits, Oregon State joined the likes of Washington State, Cal Poly, Pepperdine, UC Santa Barbara, and Loyola Marymount as schools who have offered the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard.

BeaversEdge spoke with Chibambe, who was excited to receive the offer from Oregon State. See what he had to say below.