BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 8 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - First String -> While the Jaguars and Luton were idle last week, a lot happened in that time as the team announced that rookie Jake Luton would be the teams' starter moving forward after Gardner Minshew suffered torn ligaments in his thumb. Luton has taken all the first-team starter reps this week and will get the nod from head coach Doug Marrone against Houston on Sunday. Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

Rookie quarterback @JakeLuton6 will get his opportunity this week.



Luton passed for 2,714 yards and 28 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions as a senior at @BeaverFootball last season. — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 2, 2020

Running Back

Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String -> In Chicago's 26-23 loss to New Orleans, Nall secured his only target for a two-yard gain. Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Third/Fourth String -> Pierce did not play in Chicago's 26-23 overtime loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> Cooks and the Texans were idle this week. They'll face Luton and the Jags this Sunday... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR -> Despite now being eligible to come off it, Hodgins still remains on the Bills' short-term IR. We'll have to wait for more information to determine when Buffalo plans to ease him back into the mix. Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String -> Togiai was inactive (coach's decision) in the Colts' 41-21 win over Detroit on Sunday.

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String -> Remmers started at right tackle and saw action in all 66 offensive snaps in Kansas City's 35-9 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - Short Term IR -> After suffering a minor knee injury early in the season, Seumalo remains on short-term injured reserve. It's possible he could be deemed eligible for a return this week, but we'll have to see how the chips fall. Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String - Andrews played as a reserve and saw action on five plays in New York's 35-9 loss to Kansas City on Sunday. Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out -> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> In Pittsburgh's 28-24 win over Baltimore, Nelson recorded four tackles. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> Poyer was on a mission in the Bills' 24-21 win over New England as he led the team in tackles with 11 and also secured a quarterback hit on Cam Newton.

#Bills Jordan Poyer said he was 0-10 against the #Patriots and feels good to finally get a win against New England. Added it's nice to be 4-0 in the AFC East. pic.twitter.com/eFDJ77tPaA — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) November 1, 2020

🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🔵BIG DUBS!!!!!!! 🔴 — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) November 1, 2020

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String -> In the Rams' 28-17 loss to Miami, Hekker was a busy man as he punted six times for 284 yards. He averaged 47.3 yards per punt, pinned two inside the 20, and had a long of 62 on the day.