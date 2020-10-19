BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

Running Back

Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String -> Nall was active in the Bears' 23-16 win over Carolina but didn't record any statistics. Nall continues to operate as the No. 2/No. 3 back, but he hasn't been getting much run other than as a blocker. The Bears like their situation with David Montgomery and Cordarelle Patterson, so Nall will have to continue to fight for reps. Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Third/Fourth String -> Pierce (coach's decision) was inactive in the Bears' 23-16 win over Carolina. Pierce is still searching for his first NFL carry, and it's looking like until the status of the Chicago backfield changes, he'll stay on the sidelines.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> Cooks continued his strong play post-Bill O'Brien as he secured nine receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. The speedster has found his rhythm with the interim coaching staff and QB Deshaun Watson has been looking his way more often, signaling that this could be the norm moving forward. Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR -> Despite now being eligible to come off it, Hodgins still remains on the Bills' short-term IR. We'll have to wait for more information to determine when Buffalo plans to ease him back into the mix. Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String -> Togiai (coach's decision) was inactive in the Colts' 31-27 win over Cincinnati. Togiai hasn't seen the field much in previous weeks but continues to operate as the fourth-string tight end in the Colts' system.

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String -> N/A Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String -> N/A Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - Short Term IR -> After suffering a minor knee injury early in the season, Seumalo remains on short-term injured reserve. Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> N/A Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> N/A

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out -> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> In Pittsburgh's 38-7 win over Cleveland, Nelson recorded three tackles. Nelson wasn't able to cause any turnovers after having a multi-pick weekend last week, but the Steelers are rolling and Nelson is a key cog to the defensive prowess. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> Poyer and the Bills are set to play the Chiefs Monday afternoon/evening.

Punter