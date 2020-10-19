BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap

Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap
With week five of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad
Running Back
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String
-> Nall was active in the Bears' 23-16 win over Carolina but didn't record any statistics. Nall continues to operate as the No. 2/No. 3 back, but he hasn't been getting much run other than as a blocker. The Bears like their situation with David Montgomery and Cordarelle Patterson, so Nall will have to continue to fight for reps.
Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Third/Fourth String
-> Pierce (coach's decision) was inactive in the Bears' 23-16 win over Carolina. Pierce is still searching for his first NFL carry, and it's looking like until the status of the Chicago backfield changes, he'll stay on the sidelines.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> Cooks continued his strong play post-Bill O'Brien as he secured nine receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. The speedster has found his rhythm with the interim coaching staff and QB Deshaun Watson has been looking his way more often, signaling that this could be the norm moving forward.
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR
-> Despite now being eligible to come off it, Hodgins still remains on the Bills' short-term IR. We'll have to wait for more information to determine when Buffalo plans to ease him back into the mix.
Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String
-> Togiai (coach's decision) was inactive in the Colts' 31-27 win over Cincinnati. Togiai hasn't seen the field much in previous weeks but continues to operate as the fourth-string tight end in the Colts' system.
Offensive Line
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String
-> N/A
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String
-> N/A
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - Short Term IR
-> After suffering a minor knee injury early in the season, Seumalo remains on short-term injured reserve.
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> N/A
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> N/A
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out
-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> In Pittsburgh's 38-7 win over Cleveland, Nelson recorded three tackles. Nelson wasn't able to cause any turnovers after having a multi-pick weekend last week, but the Steelers are rolling and Nelson is a key cog to the defensive prowess.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> Poyer and the Bills are set to play the Chiefs Monday afternoon/evening.
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 24-16 loss to San Francisco, Hekker punted six times for 291 yards, averaging 48.5 per punt. Hekker's long on the day was 63 yards and he was able to pin the 49ers inside their own 20 four times.
