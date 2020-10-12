BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap

Quarterback

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

Running Back

Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second String -> Nall was active and played in the Bears' win over Tampa Bay, but didn't record any statistics. Nall seemingly has been passed by Cordarelle Patterson for second string on the depth chart, but the latter didn't do much against the Bucs. It's hard to say exactly what Nall's role is in the offense, but he's still utilized, and with any luck, that'll give him more chances down the line. Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Third String -> Pierce (coach's decision) was inactive for the Bears' 20-19 win over Tampa Bay. Pierce is still searching for his first NFL carry but wasn't dressed this past weekend. With the Bears continuing to operate with a thin backfield, it's simply a matter of time before he gets an opportunity.

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> With former head coach Bill O'Brien out, and interim Romeo Crennel in, Cooks exploded in the Texans' first win of the season against the Jaguars. Cooks hadn't really found any sort of rhythm since coming over from L.A., but that all changed on Sunday as Cooks secured eight receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown. Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR -> Despite now being eligible to come off it, Hodgins still remains on the Bills' short-term IR. We'll have to wait for more information to determine when Buffalo plans to ease him back into the mix. Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

🔥C🔥O🔥O🔥K🔥S🔥

@BrandinCooks was making plays all over the field! pic.twitter.com/pZ4N9GBvfe — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 11, 2020

Brandin Cooks had himself a day!https://t.co/t2CEZz5S0X — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 11, 2020

Most catches of 15+ yards in Week 5:



🔸 Travis Fulgham - 5

🔸 Brandin Cooks - 5

🔸 Calvin Ridley - 5 pic.twitter.com/AmCiSub56L — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 12, 2020

Texans offense discovers Brandin Cooks https://t.co/VdpxOMSL9W — Reid Laymance (@ReidLaymance) October 12, 2020

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String -> Togiai (coach's decision) was inactive in the Colts' 32-23 loss to Cleveland. After making his debut several weeks ago, Togiai has logged back to back inactive as the Indy tight end room as returned to full health.

Offensive Line

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String -> N/A Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String -> N/A Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - Short Term IR -> After suffering a minor knee injury early in the season, Seumalo remains on short-term injured reserve. Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> N/A Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad -> N/A

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out -> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> Nelson had himself a game in the Steelers' 38-29 win over Philadelphia as he was second on the team in tackles (six), led the team in passes defended (two), and secured two interceptions via Carson Wentz. Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> Poyer and the Bills are set to play the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday night.

Steven Nelson On Chase Claypool: ‘The Young Man Has A Bright Future’ https://t.co/FMvh8U6b0t — Steelers Depot 🏆👑 (@Steelersdepot) October 12, 2020

Punter