BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap

Beavers In The NFL: Week 5 Recap
With week five of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - Second String
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad
Running Back
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second String
-> Nall was active and played in the Bears' win over Tampa Bay, but didn't record any statistics. Nall seemingly has been passed by Cordarelle Patterson for second string on the depth chart, but the latter didn't do much against the Bucs. It's hard to say exactly what Nall's role is in the offense, but he's still utilized, and with any luck, that'll give him more chances down the line.
Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Third String
-> Pierce (coach's decision) was inactive for the Bears' 20-19 win over Tampa Bay. Pierce is still searching for his first NFL carry but wasn't dressed this past weekend. With the Bears continuing to operate with a thin backfield, it's simply a matter of time before he gets an opportunity.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> With former head coach Bill O'Brien out, and interim Romeo Crennel in, Cooks exploded in the Texans' first win of the season against the Jaguars. Cooks hadn't really found any sort of rhythm since coming over from L.A., but that all changed on Sunday as Cooks secured eight receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown.
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR
-> Despite now being eligible to come off it, Hodgins still remains on the Bills' short-term IR. We'll have to wait for more information to determine when Buffalo plans to ease him back into the mix.
Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String
-> Togiai (coach's decision) was inactive in the Colts' 32-23 loss to Cleveland. After making his debut several weeks ago, Togiai has logged back to back inactive as the Indy tight end room as returned to full health.
Offensive Line
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String
-> N/A
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String
-> N/A
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - Short Term IR
-> After suffering a minor knee injury early in the season, Seumalo remains on short-term injured reserve.
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> N/A
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> N/A
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out
-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> Nelson had himself a game in the Steelers' 38-29 win over Philadelphia as he was second on the team in tackles (six), led the team in passes defended (two), and secured two interceptions via Carson Wentz.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> Poyer and the Bills are set to play the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday night.
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 30-10 win over Washington, Hekker punted five times, averaging 41 yards per punt. He landed four inside of the 20 and had a long of 56 on the day.
----
