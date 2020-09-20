PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Though it is known that Oregon State is not pushing for a huge number of commitments in the class of 2021, there is still work to be done before the focus is turned to 2022. One of the uncommitted targets that the Beavers have been pursuing for the majority of the year is Culver City (CA) safety Emari Pait, who is still hearing from the staff on a consistent basis.

"Everything is great with me," said Pait. "My recruitment is staying steady, I am hearing from Oregon State, Fresno State, San Jose State, and New Mexico pretty much every day or every other day."

Multiple coaches from Oregon State’s staff have been recruiting Pait and the relationships are strong.

"Coach Blue, Coach Tibs, and Coach Smith are recruiting me from Oregon State," Pait said. "We are all pretty close, they let me know that they want me and they can get me where I want to go. They have been very consistent."