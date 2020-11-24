BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 11 Recap

Beavers In The NFL: Week 11 Recap
With week 10 of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: OSU RB Recruiting Under Smith | Notes & Quotes From Smith's Presser
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - First String
-> In Jacksonville's 27-3 loss to Pittsburgh, Luton had the worst outing of his NFL career as he went 16-of-37 for 151 yards and four interceptions. The Steelers' defense has been dominant this season and Luton and the Jags were just the latest victims.
Jags' head coach Doug Marrone has not decided on a starting quarterback for the Browns this Sunday as incumbent starter Garnder Minshew II might be ready to return.
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad
Running Back
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String
-> Nall and the Bears were idle this past weekend, they'll face Green Bay this weekend.
Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String
-> Pierce and the Bears were idle this past weekend, they'll face Green Bay this weekend.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's, 27-20 win over New England, Cooks hauled in four of his five targets for 85 yards. He averaged 21.3 yards per catch and had a long of 44 on the day. With the Texans suffering some injuries in the receiving corps, Deshaun Watson will likely target Cooks even more in the coming weeks...
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR
-> On Monday, the Bills designated Hodgins to return from injured reserve, and potentially, could be available this weekend against the Chargers. Hodgins was making strides and developing a rapport with QB Josh Allen during training camp, so it'll be interesting to see what opportunities may present themselves. In either case, it's a big win for both Hodgins and the Bills that he was able to avoid surgery on his shoulder...
Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
Deshaun slinging lasers early 🎯 @deshaunwatson @brandincooks @HoustonTexans— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 22, 2020
📺 #NEvsHOU on CBS pic.twitter.com/wVRuSEvwh7
The #Bills have designated WR Isaiah Hodgins to return from IR. Buffalo has 3 weeks to activate him to their active roster.— Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) November 23, 2020
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String
-> Togiai (coach's decision) didn't play in the Colts' 34-31 win over Green Bay. Togiai has been immersed in a reserve role for the better part of a month, but he's in a great system and has great mentorship in elder statesmen tight ends Jack Doyle & Trey Burton.
Offensive Line
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out
-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> In Pittsburgh's 27-3 win over Jacksonville, Nelson recorded one tackle and one tackle for loss.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> Poyer and the Bills were idle this weekend. They'll face the Chargers on Sunday...
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 27-24 win over Tampa Bay, Hekker punted five times for 217 yards. He averaged 43.4 yards per punt, knocked one inside the 20, and had a long of 47 on the day.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.