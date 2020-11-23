BeaversEdge - Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference

Notes

- Outside linebacker Addison Gumbs, who has missed the entire 2020 season to date working his way back from a hamstring injury, isn't expected to be available against the Ducks per head coach Jonathan Smith. We'll have more on him later in the week with the injury report as more information comes in, but at this point, it's hard to say when he'll make his debut. - Hamilcar Rashed & Simon Sandberg, who were both dinged up against Cal at various points, took part in practice on Monday and Smith expects both to be ready to go against the Ducks. - Defensive lineman Alexander Skelton, who missed the Cal contest with an injury, also took part in a full practice on Monday and should be good to go for Friday. - Oregon State's four players who have missed the last two contests due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol (Sebastian Briski, Kyrei Fisher, David Morris and Junior Walling) are expected to be back this week. Smith said they're going to bring those guys along and see where they fit in with the depth chart later in the week.

