BeaversEdge - Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference

Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference
With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting with the media on Monday afternoon to recap the Cal win and preview Oregon, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest with the team in this edition of Notes & Quotes.
Notes
- Outside linebacker Addison Gumbs, who has missed the entire 2020 season to date working his way back from a hamstring injury, isn't expected to be available against the Ducks per head coach Jonathan Smith. We'll have more on him later in the week with the injury report as more information comes in, but at this point, it's hard to say when he'll make his debut.
- Hamilcar Rashed & Simon Sandberg, who were both dinged up against Cal at various points, took part in practice on Monday and Smith expects both to be ready to go against the Ducks.
- Defensive lineman Alexander Skelton, who missed the Cal contest with an injury, also took part in a full practice on Monday and should be good to go for Friday.
- Oregon State's four players who have missed the last two contests due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol (Sebastian Briski, Kyrei Fisher, David Morris and Junior Walling) are expected to be back this week. Smith said they're going to bring those guys along and see where they fit in with the depth chart later in the week.
Quotes
Jonathan Smith on defense forcing negative plays vs Cal
"We're making some real steps each game on defense," Smith said. "That's what you're always looking for is a progression that we can improve from. We were able to get into the backfield and create some negative plays and we'll have to do it again this Friday against Oregon."
Smith on what the focal points have been this week
"Offensively, we have to get a better balance. In general, I thought the passing game made some strides against Cal. Special teams wise, we've got some things to tighten up too. Defensively, we want to create more turnovers and continue to build off the two this past weekend."
Smith on how the rivalry will be different this year
"We'd love to have Beaver Nation out here on Saturday. At the same time, I feel grateful that we're able to play this game in 2020. All of us get that it's really different, but I'm grateful we get to play them."
Smith on Oregon's offense
"They've been really productive and have played well. They've got a scheme that features the quarterback running and throwing and it really makes it tough on defenses. They've got some talent and a real good scheme going."
Smith on Oregon's run defense
"What UCLA does on offense with the run game is dramatically different than what we do. Looking at our first three games, I've got to imagine that they'll be preparing to slow Jermar down, so we'll have to be ready for that. We'll need to be balanced to find success."
----
