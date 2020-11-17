BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap

With week 10 of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - First String

-> In his second start, Jake Luton went toe-to-toe with one of the NFC's best in Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and came up just a bit short in a 24-20 loss. Luton didn't have the most efficient day moving the ball, going 18-of-35 for 169 yards and one touchdown while also throwing an interception, but he did enough to give the Jags a chance late.

Luton will get at least one more chance to earn a win while Gardner Minshew II is on the mend as head coach Doug Marrone announced on Monday that Luton will get the start against Pittsburgh.

"I thought he made a couple of really nice throws," Marrone said. "He's a young guy and he's coming along. I wouldn't say it (his performance) dropped down. With the conditions the way they were, I'm happy with the way he's progressing. He's doing everything he can. I can't really ask for more. Minshew won't be ready, so Jake will be playing."

The undefeated Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be another monumental challenge for Luton on Sunday, but he's getting a chance to show what he can do against the cream of the crop and that'll only help his future prospects.

Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> Mannion did not play in Minnesota's 19-13 win over Chicago.

Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad