BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-17 10:38:23 -0600') }} football

Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap

Brenden Slaughter
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

With week 10 of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.

Quarterback 

Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - First String

-> In his second start, Jake Luton went toe-to-toe with one of the NFC's best in Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and came up just a bit short in a 24-20 loss. Luton didn't have the most efficient day moving the ball, going 18-of-35 for 169 yards and one touchdown while also throwing an interception, but he did enough to give the Jags a chance late.

Luton will get at least one more chance to earn a win while Gardner Minshew II is on the mend as head coach Doug Marrone announced on Monday that Luton will get the start against Pittsburgh.

"I thought he made a couple of really nice throws," Marrone said. "He's a young guy and he's coming along. I wouldn't say it (his performance) dropped down. With the conditions the way they were, I'm happy with the way he's progressing. He's doing everything he can. I can't really ask for more. Minshew won't be ready, so Jake will be playing."

The undefeated Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be another monumental challenge for Luton on Sunday, but he's getting a chance to show what he can do against the cream of the crop and that'll only help his future prospects.

Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> Mannion did not play in Minnesota's 19-13 win over Chicago.

Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad

Running Back 

Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String

-> In Chicago's 19-13 loss to Minnesota, Nall carried the ball one time for no gain and secured one of his two targets for 18 yards. Nall didn't earn the start as that role went to Cordarelle Patterson, but he was able to further showcase himself as the Bears' backfield is banged up.

Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String

-> In the Bears' loss to Minnesota, Pierce took his first NFL carries! The rookie had three carries for nine yards including a nice burst between the tackles in the video below. Pierce only had three carries for nine yards, but he took the all-important first step of getting into the mix. We'll see how the backfield shakes out in future weeks...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String

-> In Houston's 10-7 loss to Cleveland, Cooks secured six of his eight targets for 39 yards. The Texans' offense came to a grinding halt against the Browns and Cooks will look to get back on track next week against New England.

Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR

-> Despite now being eligible to come off it, Hodgins still remains on the Bills' short-term IR. We'll have to wait for more information to determine when Buffalo plans to ease him back into the mix.

Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String

-> Togiai was inactive (coach's decision) for the Colts' 34-17 win over Tennessee on Thursday night.

Offensive Line 

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - Short Term IR

-> After spending the majority of the season on short-term IR, the Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for Seumalo to return to the field. It's uncertain exactly when that'll be, but it's a big positive step and could mean that his return is imminent.

Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String

Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad

Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad

Defensive Line

Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out

-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.

Secondary 

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String

-> In Pittsburgh's 36-10 win over Cincinnati, Nelson finished with two tackles and one pass deflection to help keep the Steelers unbeaten at 9-0.

Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String

-> In Buffalo's 32-30 heartbreaking loss to Arizona, Poyer recorded three tackles and two pass deflections.

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String

-> In Los Angeles' 23-16 win over Seattle, Hekker punted four times for 158 yards. He averaged 39.5 yards per punt, had three inside the 20, and had a long of 50 on the day. Hekker was also the Rams' emergency kicker as starter Kai Forbath went down with an injury, but the situation didn't arise to see him kick.

----

