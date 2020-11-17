BeaversEdge - Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap

Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap
With week 10 of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Smith on Gebbia: 'We've got confidence in him' | Notes & Quotes From Smith's Presser
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Jacksonville Jaguars - First String
-> In his second start, Jake Luton went toe-to-toe with one of the NFC's best in Aaron Rodgers and the Packers and came up just a bit short in a 24-20 loss. Luton didn't have the most efficient day moving the ball, going 18-of-35 for 169 yards and one touchdown while also throwing an interception, but he did enough to give the Jags a chance late.
Luton will get at least one more chance to earn a win while Gardner Minshew II is on the mend as head coach Doug Marrone announced on Monday that Luton will get the start against Pittsburgh.
"I thought he made a couple of really nice throws," Marrone said. "He's a young guy and he's coming along. I wouldn't say it (his performance) dropped down. With the conditions the way they were, I'm happy with the way he's progressing. He's doing everything he can. I can't really ask for more. Minshew won't be ready, so Jake will be playing."
The undefeated Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be another monumental challenge for Luton on Sunday, but he's getting a chance to show what he can do against the cream of the crop and that'll only help his future prospects.
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> Mannion did not play in Minnesota's 19-13 win over Chicago.
Matt Moore (2005-06) - Kansas City Chiefs - Practice Squad
Gardner Minshew out for another week, Jake Luton will face unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers https://t.co/6qkkEsV0zw via @jaxdotcom— Gsmitter (@gsmitter) November 16, 2020
#Jaguars QB Jake Luton's passing map from Week 10, per NFL Next Gen Stats https://t.co/9bJTHM9PNn pic.twitter.com/5iwFNNo0Gx— John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) November 16, 2020
Love to see stuff like this. @AaronRodgers12 has some words with rookie QB Jake Luton. How awesome that must have been for the #Jaguars QB #Packers #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/RkPOhpn6yT— Arrick Upton (@ArrickUptonGB) November 16, 2020
Jake Luton on the last drive that fell short #Jaguars #NFL #EDFsports pic.twitter.com/llneLXK5X7— Pcasanova🏀🏈 (@Gourmetcasanova) November 16, 2020
Running Back
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Second/Third String
-> In Chicago's 19-13 loss to Minnesota, Nall carried the ball one time for no gain and secured one of his two targets for 18 yards. Nall didn't earn the start as that role went to Cordarelle Patterson, but he was able to further showcase himself as the Bears' backfield is banged up.
Artavis Pierce (2016-19 - Chicago Bears - Fourth String
-> In the Bears' loss to Minnesota, Pierce took his first NFL carries! The rookie had three carries for nine yards including a nice burst between the tackles in the video below. Pierce only had three carries for nine yards, but he took the all-important first step of getting into the mix. We'll see how the backfield shakes out in future weeks...
Lamar Miller. Sees the hole and runs to it. Quickly. pic.twitter.com/euYC0uZ5Ux— Bears Barroom (@BearsBarroom) November 17, 2020
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 10-7 loss to Cleveland, Cooks secured six of his eight targets for 39 yards. The Texans' offense came to a grinding halt against the Browns and Cooks will look to get back on track next week against New England.
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Short Term IR
-> Despite now being eligible to come off it, Hodgins still remains on the Bills' short-term IR. We'll have to wait for more information to determine when Buffalo plans to ease him back into the mix.
Victor Bolden Jr. (2013-2016) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Indianapolis Colts - Fourth String
-> Togiai was inactive (coach's decision) for the Colts' 34-17 win over Tennessee on Thursday night.
Offensive Line
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - First String
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - Short Term IR
-> After spending the majority of the season on short-term IR, the Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for Seumalo to return to the field. It's uncertain exactly when that'll be, but it's a big positive step and could mean that his return is imminent.
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - New York Jets - Second String
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Denver Broncos - COVID-19 Opt-Out
-> Peko has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season for COVID-19 concerns.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> In Pittsburgh's 36-10 win over Cincinnati, Nelson finished with two tackles and one pass deflection to help keep the Steelers unbeaten at 9-0.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 32-30 heartbreaking loss to Arizona, Poyer recorded three tackles and two pass deflections.
Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer explain what happened on the last play.— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 16, 2020
Hyde: "He just beat us in the air. He timed it up perfectly."#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/Qj22L1um8i
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 23-16 win over Seattle, Hekker punted four times for 158 yards. He averaged 39.5 yards per punt, had three inside the 20, and had a long of 50 on the day. Hekker was also the Rams' emergency kicker as starter Kai Forbath went down with an injury, but the situation didn't arise to see him kick.
Rams kicker Kai Forbath is questionable to return with an ankle injury.— BroBible (@BroBible) November 15, 2020
Punter Johnny Hekker is ready to step in if he’s called upon👨🍳😘 pic.twitter.com/7JB9ypgCvq
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.