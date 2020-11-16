BeaversEdge - Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference

With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting with the media on Monday afternoon to recap the Washington loss and preview Cal BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest with the team in this edition of Notes & Quotes.

- Oregon State's four players who are currently in COVID-19 quarantine protocol (Sebastian Briski, Kyrei Fisher, David Morris and Junior Walling) are not expected to be available against Cal.

- Transfer running back Trey Lowe was officially given the same answer that Tre'Shaun Harrison was by the NCAA in regards to his eligibility. Neither player will be eligible until either Dec. 5th or 12th. Smith also said that Lowe has been dealing with a knee issue and hasn't been available, but should be by the time he's eligible and that Lowe is practicing now.

- The reason for the date variance is that Dec. 5th is when Oregon State's fall term ends and the Beavers' interpretation is that both guys would have been on campus for a full academic year, thus making them eligible for the game that day against Utah. However, this is the NCAA we're talking about, so Smith isn't ready to say it'll be December 5th for those two, it could possibly be the 12th. In either case, we're likely to see both guys at some point this season.

- Smith isn't quite ready to say defensive tackle Jordan Whittley's season is over but said it's not optimistic that he'll be back at any time.

- Running back Mikey Alferi hurt his hand against Washington and will miss some time per Smith.

- Despite not seeing action in the first two games, JUCO defensive lineman Tavis Shippen is available. Smith said that he's been working his way into the rotation, getting himself in shape, and has had a really strong last few weeks. Look for him to perhaps crack the rotation in the coming weeks.

- Smith also said that outside linebacker Addison Gumbs, who's yet to make his 2020 season debut recovering from a hamstring injury, is doubtful for Cal. Smith said he'll get a report on where he's at physically and whether or not he'd be able to practice this week later Monday, but that he wasn't too optimistic for this weekend.