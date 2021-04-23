 BeaversEdge - Beavers Come-From-Behind For Win In 11
Beavers Come-From-Behind For Win In 11

Jacob Melton hit his sixth home run of the season on Friday night...
Jacob Melton hit his sixth home run of the season on Friday night... (AP)
Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

IRVINE, Calif. – Matthew Gretler’s two-run single in the 11th inning capped an Oregon State comeback in the Beavers’ 7-5 win over UC Irvine Friday night at Anteater Ballpark.

Gretler, pinch-hitting for Micah McDowell, lined an 0-1 pitch from reliever Dylan Riddle to left, enabling Andy Armstrong and Joe Casey to score. The two-run single capped off Oregon State’s win, which saw the Beavers come back from a 4-1 deficit for their 26th win of the season.

The Beavers, down to their last at-bat in the ninth, went ahead 5-4 when Jacob Melton hit his sixth home run of the season. He drilled the 3-1 pitch from UC Irvine’s Jacob King over the right-field fence, bringing in Armstrong from second. The Anteaters, however, scored one in the ninth to force extra innings.

Oregon State found itself down 4-1 entering the seventh but chipped away at UC Irvine’s lead. Wade Meckler doubled home Armstrong in the seventh to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Ryan Ober then hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season in the eighth. The towering fly to left pushed the Beavers (26-10 overall) to within one.

Joey Mundt locked down the win with a scoreless 11th inning for his first save of the season. Jake Mulholland got the win and improved to 2-1 after allowing four hits and a run in two innings.

UC Irvine’s (22-12) Gordon Ingebritson allowed three hits and two runs in 1 2/3 innings to take the loss. He is 1-1 this season.

Armstrong led the way for the Beavers with three hits and three runs. Ober also had two hits for Oregon State, which finished with 12 as a team.

The teams continue the three-game series Saturday afternoon at Anteater Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. PT.

- Oregon State improved to 1-1 this season in extra-inning games.

- Oregon State’s pitchers struck out 10 or more for the 26th time this season.

- Andy Armstrong’s multi-hit effort marked his team-leading 15th of the season.

- Ryan Ober now has 12 multi-hit games on the year.

- Ober’s home run in the eighth marked the 10th of his career.

- The game marked the first for the Beavers on a natural grass field since game eighty when OSU concluded its four-game series at Grand Canyon.

- The meeting marked just the sixth all-time between the teams and the first since the 2014 Corvallis Regional.

- Chase Watkins made his second career appearance versus UC Irvine. His first was in 2019 as a member of Cal Poly.

OSU Athletics

