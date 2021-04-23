BeaversEdge - Where Oregon State's 2022 Class Stands In National, Pac-12 Rankings

Where Oregon State's 2022 Class Stands In National, Pac-12 Rankings
Oregon State is heating up on the recruiting trail.
The last two weeks have seen the Beavs land three new commitments from four-star linebacker Melvin Jordan, three-star running back Damien Martinez, and wide receiver Cole Prusia - boosting their position in the national and Pac-12 recruiting rankings.
It is very early in the process, but the Beavs are off to a good start, and we take a closer look at the numbers below.
The Beavers are sitting in a good spot in the Pac-12.
With 229 points, the class is currently good for 7th in the conference and about 35 points higher than Cal, Stanford and UCLA. About 100 points ahead of OSU is UCLA, who sits behind Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, USC, and Oregon.
This is our first look at the recruiting rankings for the 2022 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.
On a national scale, Oregon State currently has the 44th ranked class in the country, just a few positions below the likes of Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Iowa and a few positions higher than schools like Purdue, Cal, and Ole Miss.
As things currently stand, the Beavers are in a better spot than they were at this time last year and the year before that, and things are likely to only continue trending upwards as we get into a summer full of visits and camps. Regardless, the class is undoubtedly off to a hot start, and could like really nice come signing day if the momentum can continue.
