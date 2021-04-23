BeaversEdge - Where Oregon State's 2022 Class Stands In National, Pac-12 Rankings

PROMO: Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! Oregon State is heating up on the recruiting trail. The last two weeks have seen the Beavs land three new commitments from four-star linebacker Melvin Jordan, three-star running back Damien Martinez, and wide receiver Cole Prusia - boosting their position in the national and Pac-12 recruiting rankings. It is very early in the process, but the Beavs are off to a good start, and we take a closer look at the numbers below.

Current Pac-12 Rankings (As of 4/23)

The Beavers are sitting in a good spot in the Pac-12. With 229 points, the class is currently good for 7th in the conference and about 35 points higher than Cal, Stanford and UCLA. About 100 points ahead of OSU is UCLA, who sits behind Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, USC, and Oregon. This is our first look at the recruiting rankings for the 2022 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.

Current National Rankings (As of 4/23)