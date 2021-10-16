Around The Pac-12: Who's Playing While Oregon State Is Idle

With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) on bye this weekend, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at the other games going on in the Pac-12 this weekend and how it could impact the Beavers moving forward.

Instead, the Ducks' two Pac-12 wins are against teams who are a combined 1-9 entering Saturday... We'll find out a lot about Oregon when they face Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins next Saturday...

Perhaps Cal is better than its 1-5 (0-3 Pac-12) record indicates, but this seemed like an opportunity for the Ducks to have a signature conference victory following a bye week.

-> While Oregon (5-1, 2-1) was able to squeak out a win against the Golden Bears on Friday night, add this to the list of wins where the Ducks weren't particularly impressive in a winning effort.

Arizona (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) @ Colorado (1-4, 0-2) - 12:30 PM - Pac-12

-> With just one combined win between these two Pac-12 south foes, it's anyone's guess what we're going to see in Boulder between Colorado and Arizona.

Both of these squads have had forgettable starts to the season, but perhaps the winner could springboard from this win. I like the Buffs...

Spread: Colorado -6

---

Stanford (3-3, 2-2) @ Washington State (3-3, 2-2) - 4:30 PM ESPNU

-> Following the surprising win over Oregon State last week, can Washington State make it two in a row? Meanwhile, Stanford will be looking to get back on track after scoring just 10 points in last weeks' loss to Arizona State.

I like the Cardinal to win a close one...

Spread: WSU -1

---

UCLA (4-2, 2-1) @ Washington (2-3, 1-1) - 5:30 PM FOX

-> With a big matchup against Oregon looming next weekend, this could be a game where UCLA might be looking past the Huskies. However, given that the Huskies haven't played since an emotional loss to OSU two weeks ago, they'll definitely be ready for this one.

I like the Huskies to pull the upset...

Spread: UW -1.5

---

No. 18 Arizona State (5-1, 3-0) @ Utah (3-2, 2-0) - 7 p.m. ESPN

-> With the Beavers hosting Utah next weekend, this is definitely the game to watch this weekend... the Sun Devils are looking like the top dog in the south, but there's Utah sitting with an unblemished 2-0 Pac-12 mark...

With the Pac-12 lead at stake, this figures to perhaps be the best conference matchup of the weekend... with that being said, I like Arizona State in this one...

Spread: Utah -1