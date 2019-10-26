With the Oregon State football team off this weekend for its second bye week of the season, BeaversEdge.com takes a look at the other games going on in the Pac-12 this weekend and how it could impact the Beavers moving forward.

Spin-> While the Trojans got off to a slow start against Mel Tucker 's Colorado Buffs, they were able to roar back in the second half to earn the win. In doing so, USC was able to keep pace for the lead in the Pac-12 south as the Trojans control their own destiny as they're the only team that has managed to knock off the Utes. With the Trojans perhaps finding their groove at the right time, a golden opportunity to shake up the Pac-12 North will present itself next weekend as they'll host Oregon.

Arizona (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) @ Stanford (3-4, 2-3) - 12:30 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Spin-> If there's a game that Oregon State fans will be glued to in the Pac-12 slate this weekend, it's Arizona-Stanford. With the Beavers idle this weekend and Arizona up next weekend, there's no doubt that OSU coaches, players, and fans will be eager to see how the Wildcats stack up against an opponent the Beavers have already faced. This game should tell us a lot about which Wildcat team OSU will get in Tuscon next weekend.

No. 24 Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) @ UCLA (2-5, 2-2) - 4:30 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Network

Spin-> Herm Edwards' group may have fallen short against the likes of Utah a week ago, they're primed for a bounce-back performance against Chip Kelly's Bruins. While UCLA has been a bit of a hit or miss team this season, the Sun Devils are a really well-coached team that features more continuity and cohesiveness than their counterparts. Look for ASU to have a big day on offense that leads to a multiple-score victory.

California (4-3, 1-3) @ No. 12 Utah (6-1, 3-1) - 7 p.m.

TV: FS1

Spin-> After dropping a home contest to Oregon State a week ago, it'll be very interesting to see how the Cal Bears respond against the likes of the Pac-12's best. Sure, the Golden Bears had a forgettable performance against the Beavers, but they still boast an impressive defense that is capable of locking down Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss. While Utah is certainly the better team, it's hard to predict how the Bears will respond. In terms of the Utes, they need the win to keep pace with the Trojans in the Pac-12 South race and don't have any margin for error. For those who are fans of great defense, this could be an ideal matchup.

Washington State (4-3, 1-3) @ Oregon (6-1, 4-0) - 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Spin-> Will this be the year that Oregon finally cracks the Mike Leach formula? Ever since Marcus Mariota led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff in 2014, the coach known as the pirate has had the Ducks' number. WSU comes into Eugene sporting a four-game win streak in the series, which is tied for the longest in school history, thanks to an impressive few showings the past few years. It all started with a 45-38 O.T. win in 2015 and then the Cougars went on to dominate the series the next three seasons, winning each contest by an average of 18 points per game. While past numbers don't relate this year, there's a case to be made that Leach has a recipe for success against the Ducks. However, Oregon has been red-hot as of late and appears poised to make a deep run at the Pac-12 championship and beyond. Oregon is the better team, but WSU could surprise and make things interesting in a #Pac12AfterDark matchup.