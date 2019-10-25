MVP 1A: WR Isaiah Hodgins

Is there anything that Isaiah Hodgins can't do? Throughout the course of the 2019 season, Hodgins has made most of the Pac-12 defensive backs look silly en-route to 745 receiving yards (eighth nationally) while also reaching the endzone 10 times to be currently tied for the NCAA lead in that category. Whether it's been crazy one-handed catches, crucial touchdowns with the game on the line, or securing a drive-saving first-down pass on fourth down, Hodgins has been the ultimate security blanket for offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and quarterback Jake Luton. Despite Hodge being somewhat limited in terms of his usual receiving output against the strong defenses of Utah and Cal, Hodgins should be primed for a huge game against Arizona. Simply put, the Wildcats haven't been good against the pass and the Beavers will certainly look to exploit that mismatch. Hodgins is a next-level talent and without him, Oregon State would be likely be in a world of hurt offensively... he's the 1A MVP on offense through seven games no doubt.

MVP 1B: RB Artavis Pierce