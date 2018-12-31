Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-31 11:32:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Announced heights and weights for the Oregon State signees

Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

What were the Oregon State Beavers' early signing period recruits listed as by Rivals.com and how does that compare to the heights and weights announced by OSU on National Signing Day?

BeaversEdge.com breaks it down.

Recruit Star ranking Rivals.com profile Ht/Wt Official Ht/Wt from OSU

DE Kelsen Hennessy

6-foot-5, 260-pounds

6-foot-5, 265-pounds

WR Anthony Gould

5-foot-10, 170-pounds

5-foot-9, 165-pounds

DE Cory Stover

6-foot-7, 225-pounds

6-foot-6, 225-pounds

LB Michael Erhart

6-foot-2, 215-pounds

6-foot, 215-pounds

LB Omar Speights

6-foot-2, 226-pounds

6-foot-1, 225-pounds

OLB Ryan Franke

6-foot-4, 216-pounds

6-foot-3, 220-pounds

DT Evan Bennett

6-foot-3, 310-pounds

6-foot-2, 295-pounds

CB Wynston Russell

5-foot-10, 160-pounds

5-foot-9, 165-pounds

TE Luke Musgrave

6-foot-6, 234-pounds

6-foot-6, 225-pounds

CB Alex Austin

6-foot-1, 175-pounds

6-foot-1, 185-pounds

RB Taron Madison

6-foot-1, 192-pounds

6-foot-1, 210-pounds

CB JoJo Forest

6-foot, 165-pounds

5-foot-11, 165-pounds

OL Rob Vanderlaan

6-foot-5, 270-pounds

6-foot-5, 270-pounds

NT Jordan Whittley

6-foot-2, 310-pounds

6-foot-2, 320-pounds

DE Simon Sandberg

6-foot-4, 260-pounds

6-foot-3, 265-pounds
