Announced heights and weights for the Oregon State signees
What were the Oregon State Beavers' early signing period recruits listed as by Rivals.com and how does that compare to the heights and weights announced by OSU on National Signing Day?
BeaversEdge.com breaks it down.
|Recruit
|Star ranking
|Rivals.com profile Ht/Wt
|Official Ht/Wt from OSU
|
6-foot-5, 260-pounds
|
6-foot-5, 265-pounds
|
5-foot-10, 170-pounds
|
5-foot-9, 165-pounds
|
DE Cory Stover
|
6-foot-7, 225-pounds
|
6-foot-6, 225-pounds
|
6-foot-2, 215-pounds
|
6-foot, 215-pounds
|
6-foot-2, 226-pounds
|
6-foot-1, 225-pounds
|
OLB Ryan Franke
|
6-foot-4, 216-pounds
|
6-foot-3, 220-pounds
|
DT Evan Bennett
|
6-foot-3, 310-pounds
|
6-foot-2, 295-pounds
|
5-foot-10, 160-pounds
|
5-foot-9, 165-pounds
|
6-foot-6, 234-pounds
|
6-foot-6, 225-pounds
|
CB Alex Austin
|
6-foot-1, 175-pounds
|
6-foot-1, 185-pounds
|
6-foot-1, 192-pounds
|
6-foot-1, 210-pounds
|
CB JoJo Forest
|
6-foot, 165-pounds
|
5-foot-11, 165-pounds
|
6-foot-5, 270-pounds
|
6-foot-5, 270-pounds
|
6-foot-2, 310-pounds
|
6-foot-2, 320-pounds
|
6-foot-4, 260-pounds
|
6-foot-3, 265-pounds