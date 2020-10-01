BeaversEdge - Andrzej Hughes-Murray Recognized By Campbell Trophy

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt senior linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, it was announced by the National Football Foundation on Thursday.

Now in its 31st year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best college football scholar-athlete for his combined academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership.

Hughes-Murray is one of 199 semifinalists for the honor, and the NFF will name 12-to-14 finalists in November. Each of those finalists will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class.

To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.2. He is a semifinalist for the second consecutive season.

Hughes-Murray is a psychology major who hails from Federal Way, Wash. He was a 2019 Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch list member and a 2017 and 2018 honorable mention selection for the Pac-12 All-Academic team. He was also a member of the 2019 Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll.

Hughes-Murray, who did not play in 2019 due to a foot injury suffered in fall camp, has appeared in 30 career games, making 19 starts. He has accumulated 78 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss.