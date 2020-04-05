With Oregon State redshirt junior guard Destiny Slocum electing to enter the NCAA transfer portal for her final year of eligibility as a graduate-transfer, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter breaks down the impact of losing Slocum.

