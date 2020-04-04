Culver City WR Emari Pait Adds OSU Offer, Talks Recruitment
Culver City (CA) wide receiver Emari Pait added an offer from Oregon State on Tuesday after a few months of communication with the defensive backs coach Blue Adams. The Beavers were the second Pac-12 school to offer Pait, who now holds five offers from Arizona State, Utah State, San Diego State, Sacramento State and Oregon State.
“My recruitment is starting to pick up and schools are starting to show interest,” Pait said. “Not many people get this chance, so it feels great and is a great opportunity.”
