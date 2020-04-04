News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-04 11:36:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Culver City WR Emari Pait Adds OSU Offer, Talks Recruitment

(Credit / Fred Altieri)
(Credit / Fred Altieri) (Fred Altieri)
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
@JaredHalus

Culver City (CA) wide receiver Emari Pait added an offer from Oregon State on Tuesday after a few months of communication with the defensive backs coach Blue Adams. The Beavers were the second Pac-12 school to offer Pait, who now holds five offers from Arizona State, Utah State, San Diego State, Sacramento State and Oregon State.

“My recruitment is starting to pick up and schools are starting to show interest,” Pait said. “Not many people get this chance, so it feels great and is a great opportunity.”

Free 30-Day Trial Subscription To BeaversEdge.com!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}