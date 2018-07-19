BeaversEdge.com confirmed a story reported on Wednesday that Xavier Crawford has departed from Oregon State and joined Central Michigan, reunited with former Beavers' cornerbacks coach Cory Hall.

Crawford is the second marquee name on the Beavers' defense that has left the program with the other being outside linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu.

BeaversEdge.com breaks down what Crawford and Ugwoegbu's withdrawal from OSU means for the 2018 Beaver football team.