BeaversEdge.com

Buildingthedam.com posted an article on Wednesday afternoon pointing out that cornerback Xavier Crawford's twitter handle changed to represent Central Michigan, and the school even added Crawford to its official roster.

We are able to confirm just after the story was posted by BTD through an OSU spokesperson that Crawford has in fact transferred from Oregon State. We're told Crawford has been gone from OSU for "many weeks now."

Crawford was an all Pac-12 performer as a redshirt freshman in 2016, and was hurt for the majority of the 2017 season. He was penciled as a starting cornerback for this team, and his departure will hurt.

Crawford is the second marquee player that is leaving OSU since spring ball wrapped up, with Bright Ugwoegbu being the other. He declared for the NFL supplemental draft.

Crawford will be reuniting with former Oregon State cornerbacks coach Cory Hall at CMU.

