Sign up for a new annual membership to BeaversEdge.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

A conversation with the commits is a new feature on BeaversEdge that is exactly what it sounds like - a conversation with each member of Oregon State's 2020 recruiting class that features updates on their recruitment, their life since committing, and much more.

Today's conversation features Mililani (HI) linebacker commit Shane Kady, who talks about how he fell in love with Oregon State, how the coaches want to use him and more.

Click here for the full conversation