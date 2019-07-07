A conversation with the commits is a new feature on BeaversEdge that is exactly what it sounds like - a conversation with each member of Oregon State's 2020 recruiting class that features updates on their recruitment, their life since committing, and much more.

Today's conversation features Gilbert (AZ) offensive line commit Cooper Darling, who is still as solid now as he was when he made his pledge back at the end of May.

Click the link below for the full conversation.