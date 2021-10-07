A Closer Look At Washington State

Washington State Quick Hits

- Washington State enters the week with a 2-3 overall record including a 1-2 mark in Pac-12 Conference play after beating Cal 21-6 in Berkeley last Saturday. - LB Jahad Woods owns 39 tackles in 2021, is Pac-12's active leading tackler with 358 career tackles, 5th-most in WSU history. - Edge rusher Brennan Jackson was named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in last weeks' win at Cal with 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 4 QB hurries. - Quarterback Jayden de Laura is tied for third in the league with nine passing touchdowns while receivers Travell Harris (31) and Calvin Jackson Jr. (26) rank third and fourth in the league, respectively.

Where The Cougars Rank Statistically

- WSU is tied for 2nd in the Pac-12 and No. 12 in the country with 11 takeaways in the first 5 games, 5 INT, 6 fumble recoveries. - Offensively, the Cougars rank near the bottom of the conference in total offense (eighth), passing offense (eighth), and rushing offense (ninth). - Defensively, the Cougars rank eighth in the conference in yards allowed per game (386.0), eighth in passing yards allowed per game (245), and seventh in rushing yards allowed per game (141). - WSU ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in scoring per game, averaging 23 points per game. On the flip side, the Cougars allow their opponents to score 25 points per game.

Matchup To Watch

Oregon State's Passing Offense vs Washington State's Passing Defense - Given that Oregon State struggled to move the ball through the air against the Huskies, I bet that the Cougars sell out to stop the Beavers' running game. With that being said, Chance Nolan and the OSU passing attack will need to be a lot sharper moving the football down the field. The Cougars currently rank eighth in the Pac-12 in passing yards allowed (245) per game and the Beavers will likely need to take advantage to find consistent offensive success.

Did You Know?

- Oregon State's last win against Washington State came back in 2013 when the Beavers prevailed 52-24 in Pullman. Quarterback Sean Mannion threw for 493 yards and four touchdowns while receiver Brandin Cooks hauled in 11 receptions 137 yards and had three total scores. - Washington State leads the all-time series against Oregon State 55-47-3...

Schedule

