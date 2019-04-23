Following the conclusion of its 2019 spring session, the Oregon State football team now turns its attention to an important offseason in advance of fall camp. BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter gives five things we learned from the Beavers over the course of spring.

Heading into the second spring under head coach Jonathan Smith, there was one burning question that was at the top of everyone's minds heading into spring.

Who will be the Beavers' starting quarterback?

With Jake Luton and Tristan Gebbia firmly entrenched as the challengers for the quarterback job come August, it's now a wait and see game to see who rises and seizes the job in fall camp after a strong summer.

Luton has the slight edge early after having a strong spring, but Gebbia's biggest weakness in spring was still learning the nuances and complexity of the offense. He figures to be much more comfortable come fall camp and will certainly be on Luton's heels.

While it may be too early to start talking a starter knowing how close Smith has kept his cards in the past, it's something that needs to be talked about because this decision will have a large impact on how the team starts the 2019 campaign.

If last year was any indication, the Beavers may be following suit yet again. Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren carried the quarterback battle between Luton and Conor Blount a season ago several weeks into the season due to injuries and other factors, but all season long, Smith noted that he felt they had two quarterbacks that could win games.

Following the spring game on Saturday, Smith echoed a similar stance when asked about naming a starting quarterback.

"We're not ready to name a starter at this point," Smith said following the spring game. "We feel that we've got two guys who can win us games and we want to keep that working."

Given how coy Smith and Lindgren have been about how Luton and Gebbia stack up, it's fair to say that we might not know the starter until the middle part of fall camp. Oregon State hasn't had a two-man quarterback race this talented since the likes of Sean Mannion and Cody Vaz back in 2013 and I'd argue this one might have the potential to be even more so.

There's a long gap between now and when we see the team again in August, but if spring was any indication, this race could go down to the final week, maybe even right up until the home opener.