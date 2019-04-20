1. Throughout the spring, the defensive line has showed signs of improvement, and it all came together today. Isaac Hodgins, Elu Aydon, and Jordan Whittley put constant pressure on the quarterbacks all day long. Hodgins has great speed for an interior lineman, which he showed today chasing Jake Luton out of the pockets several times while staying step-for-step with him. Whittley and Aydon were used on the field at the same time, but they also rotated with other linemen which allowed their legs to stay fresh. The Beavers have the size to push around Pac-12 linemen, now it’s just a matter of maintaining consistent pressure and sticking to the fundamentals.

The other aspect that helps the defensive line is the pressure from the outside ‘backers. Hamilcar Rashed, Andrzej Hughes-Murray, and John McCartan have all developed into much more refined players. Isaac Garcia showed out today as well, making several nice tackles off the edge. But the ability for the three main guys to establish contain on run plays and get after the QB on pass plays opens up the middle for Aydon and Whittley to dominate. Forcing an offensive lineman to go one-on-one with a 330+ lb defensive monster is an advantage the Beavers will have with the amount of depth and quality players in the front seven.