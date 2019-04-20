MORE: WATCH: Oregon State Spring Game Interviews |

Corvallis – Quarterback Jake Luton completed 6 of 9 passes for 94 yards to lead the Orange team to a 27-7 victory over the Black in the Spring Football Game at Reser Stadium Saturday afternoon in scrimmage broadcast live by the Pac-12 Network.

Sophomore running back B.J. Baylor continued his strong showing this spring rushing for 50 yards on 10 carries with two short touchdown runs. Senior back Artavis Pierce added 30 yards and five carries and 2018 Freshman All-American Jermar Jefferson carried the ball once for 28 yards in limited action.

Quarterback Tristan Gebbia ended the spring session completing 7 of 14 passes for 67 yards. Gebbia hooked up on the day’s only passing touchdown, a 4-yard strike to Champ Flemmings.

Redshirt-freshman Jesiah Irish made a spectacular catch early in the scrimmage and was arguably the highlight of day with five receptions for 81 yards, including a 42-yard pass connection with Luton.

The Spring Game ended the 15-day practice period. The team will return to the practice field in late July for the 2019 season that opens Aug. 30 at Reser Stadium against Oklahoma State.

SCORING PLAYS

Baylor, 12-yard rush

Baylor, 1-yard rush

Champ Flemings 4-yard pass from Tristan Gebbia

Jordan Choukair 37-yard field goal

Ta’Ron Madison 3-yard run

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING (No-Yds-TD) Jefferson 1-28-0; Pierce 5-30-0; Baylor 10-50-2; Connor Morton 2-9-0; Madison 6-11-1

PASSING (Att-Comp-Int-Yds-TD) Luton 9-6-0-94-0; Gebbia 7-14-0-67-1; Jack Colletto 3-8-0-18-0; Nick Moore 1-4-0-4-0; Aidan Willard 2-5-0-50-0

RECEIVING (No-Yds-TD) Irish 5-81-0; Flemings 3-15-1; Kolby Taylor 3-27-0; Noah Togiai 1-9-0; Andre Bodden 1-26-0; Pierce 1-6-0; Bryce Bramscher 1-6-0; Rweha Munyagi Jr., 1-7-0; Morton 1-30-0; Ralph Taufa’asau 1-44-0; Job Dockery 1-8-0; I’Shawn Stewart 1-4-0