Following Oregon State's Family Fun Night in Reser Stadium and the conclusion of the Beavers' second fall camp scrimmage, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives five important takeaways from the scrimmage as the Beavers now turn their attention to the final weeks of fall camp, and ultimately, Oklahoma State.

For the second straight scrimmage, the Oregon State defense came ready to play.

After holding the OSU offense to less than four yards per play and tallying a total of eight three and outs in the first scrimmage of fall camp, the Beaver defense continued its strong play on Saturday, showcasing that they've come a long way since the end of last season.

Whether it was getting a strong push up-front and regularly holding the OSU running backs to limited gains, being physical at the point of attack, or making sure the entire stadium heard when they made a big play, there's a little bit of swagger starting to creep into those Oregon State defenders' jerseys.

Following the conclusion of the scrimmage, Smith noted that he felt the defense won the scrimmage and that he was very pleased with the progress that the group has made up to this point in fall camp.

There's still a way yet to go for the Beaver defense as Saturday's performance was far from a finished product, but there's no doubt that the team boasts a defense that is capable of making big plays when needed.

Sure, they've got to get more consistent and prove that they've made progress against the likes of Oklahoma State, but make no mistake, this is no longer the defense that was kicked across the field last season.