5 Takeaways from Oregon State's Saturday scrimmage
Following Oregon State's Family Fun Night in Reser Stadium and the conclusion of the Beavers' second fall camp scrimmage, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives five important takeaways from the scrimmage as the Beavers now turn their attention to the final weeks of fall camp, and ultimately, Oklahoma State.
1. Defense wins the day
For the second straight scrimmage, the Oregon State defense came ready to play.
After holding the OSU offense to less than four yards per play and tallying a total of eight three and outs in the first scrimmage of fall camp, the Beaver defense continued its strong play on Saturday, showcasing that they've come a long way since the end of last season.
Whether it was getting a strong push up-front and regularly holding the OSU running backs to limited gains, being physical at the point of attack, or making sure the entire stadium heard when they made a big play, there's a little bit of swagger starting to creep into those Oregon State defenders' jerseys.
Following the conclusion of the scrimmage, Smith noted that he felt the defense won the scrimmage and that he was very pleased with the progress that the group has made up to this point in fall camp.
There's still a way yet to go for the Beaver defense as Saturday's performance was far from a finished product, but there's no doubt that the team boasts a defense that is capable of making big plays when needed.
Sure, they've got to get more consistent and prove that they've made progress against the likes of Oklahoma State, but make no mistake, this is no longer the defense that was kicked across the field last season.
2. Leadership and Accountability continuing to grow
If there was one thing that really stood out to me during Saturday's scrimmage, it was the vocal leadership and accountability showcased by the team, most notably on the defensive side of the ball.
Whether it was making sure that teammates knew their assignments, picking up a teammate when he needed a positive boost, or keeping the energy high on the sideline, the Beavers showcased a lot of good vibes and positivity on Saturday.
While the offense certainly has seen an uptick in both leadership and accountability this fall camp, the defense is the area where the Beavers truly needed it to rise. And so far, it has in a big way.
Of all the Beavers that were vocal on Saturday, one name stood above the rest and it was senior outside linebacker Andrezj Hughes-Murray. The Federal Way, Washington native was vocal from the word go, and he made sure his fellow defenders could hear him. Between calling out signals, lauding for better play, or hyping up his teammates, Hughes-Murray was the definition of a perfect leader on Saturday night.
With Jordan Whittley, Avery Roberts, and Shemar Smith all owning up to the teams' poor play last season in post-scrimmage interviews and stating that it's a driving force for the team this season, I think it says a lot about how much the defense has matured in the offseason.
Granted, having new and talented playmakers certainly helps, but the Beavers have truly embraced Jonathan Smith's low ego, high output mantra. It seems like every day there's a new example of how the team is growing closer and more together as a unit, and Saturday's scrimmage was a perfect example.
