BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Tres Tinkle had 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as Oregon State defeated Wyoming 83-64 on Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

Tinkle scored in double figures for the 37th straight game, tying him for fourth all-time for the longest streak of double figure-scoring in school history with Freddie Boyd. He now trails Mel Counts, Gary Payton and Scott Haskin.

Alfred Hollins added 16 points and tied a career high with eight rebounds and Stephen Thompson Jr. had 16 points for the Beavers (2-0).

Kylor Kelley, a transfer from Lane Community College, had 12 points, eight rebounds, four blocked shots and several highlight dunks that had the crowd on its feet.

Justin James had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Jake Hendricks added 14 points with four 3-pointers for the Cowboys (0-2).

Oregon State outrebounded Wyoming 45-27 and had 15 offensive rebounds and 15 second chance points.

The Beavers took a 26-11 lead with about eight minutes left in the first half thanks to a 19-2 surge that featured long-range shooting from Tinkle and offensive put-backs from Hollins. The Cowboys didn't score for more than six minutes during the run.

The Beavers went to the break leading 41-32.

Early in the second half, Oregon State went on a 14-0 run, capped by a Thompson 3-pointer with 13:49 remaining, to take a 55-34 lead.

The Beavers pushed the margin to as many as 24.

Oregon State (1-0) will next face Old Dominion (1-1) at 10 a.m. PT in the opening round of the 2018 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands' Sports and Fitness Center.